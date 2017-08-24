Southern Africa: SADC Member States Urged to Partner With Private Sector to Develop Industry and Regional Value-Chains

press release

The 37th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) endorsed the 37th SADC theme of "Partnering with the Private sector in developing industry and regional value-chains" as the 2017 Summit Theme. The Summit was held at OR Tambo Building, Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, in the Republic of South Africa on 19th and 20th August 2017.

According to the final communiqué issued on 20 August 2017 at the end of the Summit Member States have been called upon to operationalise the 2017 Theme through implementation of projects which are in line with focus areas of Agro-processing, Mineral Beneficiation, Energy, Pharmaceuticals, boosting skills to enhance regional integration and create a mechanism for the involvement of the private sector.

The Summit directed that a regional Natural Gas Committee be constituted to promote the inclusion of gas in the regional energy mix for industrial development. It also took note of the progress made in the operationalisation of the SADC University of Transformation and urged Ministers responsible for Education and Training; and Science, Technology and Innovation to expedite the finalisation of the preparatory work for the operationalisation of the University.

Member States were urged to speed the process of operationalising the SADC Regional Development Fund in order to support the Industrialisation Agenda and also noted the progress in the implementation of the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2020-2063 in specifically profiling of value chains in the three priority sectors of agro processing, mining and pharmaceuticals. Member States were requested to keep the momentum and develop and actualise the identified value chains.

On the same score, the Summit commended the South African Government for convening a successful SADC Industrialisation Week. The outcomes of the industrialisation week were taken stock of and Member States were called upon to operationalise the outcomes by partnering with the private sector in developing industry and regional value chains.

With regards to food security the Summit noted the improvement in the overall 2017/18 food security situation in the region and urged Member States to take measures to improve storage facilities in order to minimise post-harvest losses and put in place contingency plans. Furthermore Member States were strongly recommended to explore risk insurance options in cases of climate change related disasters including facilities that are available at the African Development Bank.

The Protocol for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants in the SADC Region which will provide for the establishment of an effective system of plant variety protection, promote the development of new varieties of plants for the benefit of the region and protection of breeders' rights was approved by the Summit.

It also commended Member States who have reached the 50:50 gender parity in political and decision making positions in the public service and private sector and urged Member States that have not reached the target to strive towards reaching the target at all levels

The Summit also noted that HIV and AIDS remains a major challenge affecting significant numbers of adolescents and young people, predominantly females, and that the high prevalence in HIV and AIDS is exacerbated by drugs abuse. Summit directed the Secretariat to urgently develop a comprehensive Regional Strategy to deal with drug abuse and cyber-crime.

The Union of Comoros has been admitted as a new Member of SADC during the Summit the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency, Jacob Zuma was elected as Chairperson of SADC and the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency, Dr Hage G. Geingob, as Deputy Chairperson of SADC.