Luanda — International observers are praising the level of civism shown by voters last Wednesday at the polling stations, in Luanda Province, in the ambit of the general elections held this 23 August countrywide.

This assessment was presented to the press by the head of the observers mission from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the South African Miriam Resohoketsoe Keneiloe Saohatse, two hours after the closing of the polling stations.

The SADC observers that spoke to the press were unanimous in recognising the orderly manner in which voters went to the polling stations.

They expressed the opinion that the success of the voting process on Wednesday is connected to the good work of the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

She said the observers could learn various lessons from monitoring the voting process last Wednesday.

This position was confirmed by Rui Semedo, from Cape Verde's PAICV party, Aurélio Martins, from São Tomé's MLSPT party, as well as Fernando Luís Vales (PSD party), António Filipe (PCP) and Luís Pedro Mota (CDS-PP) all from Portugal.

The process also received high marks from the representatives of SWAPO (Namibia), Nangola Mbumba, and ZANU-PF (Zimbabwe), Ignatius Chombo.