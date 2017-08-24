24 August 2017

South Africa: Acting Divisional Commissioner Appointed

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Major General King Bhoyi Ngcobo as the Acting Divisional Commissioner of the Division: Crime Intelligence with immediate effect.

Major General Ngcobo comes into the post with a wealth of policing experience after having served over 20 years in the South African Police Service.

During these two decades of faithful service, Major General Ngcobo also served within the Crime Intelligence environment.

Crime Intelligence is a critical environment that needs a hardworking, experienced leader with good leadership qualities and a person of good standing.

Major General Ngcobo fits these requirements perfectly.

"On behalf of the SAPS, I congratulate Major General Ngcobo on his appointment in this acting capacity and we have no doubt that he will live up to all expectations," said Lieutenant General Mothiba, the Acting National Commissioner.

