South Africa: ANC Elated After Winning Bergrivier Ward in 'DA's Heartland'

The ANC has unseated the DA in the Western Cape's Bergrivier Municipality, by taking Ward 5 in a hotly-contested by-election.

A by-election was held on Wednesday, following the death of the previous ward councillor.

ANC candidate Billy Claasen won with 53.91% of the vote.

A total of 57.76% of registered voters took to the polls.

The ANC's Lionel Adendorf said the party was "delighted and elated" with the outcome in the "DA's heartland".

The DA won the ward in 2011 and 2016.

Adendorf said Claasen, a community activist, had lost in last year's local government election by 126 votes, but won by 194 votes on Wednesday.

He competed against Sarah Willemse of the DA, Dirk Adams of the EFF, and Martha van der Ventel of the Cape Party.

The DA won the seat in the 2016 local government elections with 50.87% of the vote, and a voter turnout of 60.55%.

By-elections were also held in the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng on Wednesday.

The ANC retained two of its seats and gained Ward 5, while the DA retained one seat and lost another, and the United Front of Civics won one, the IEC confirmed.

Mlungiseleli Luzipho of the ANC won Ward 7 in the Ngqushwa Municipality, increasing its winning margin to 86.34%, compared to 73.42% in last year's municipal elections.

The ruling party's Mongameli Myameni took Ward 124 in the City of Johannesburg, retaining its seat it won last year by garnering 46.63% of the votes. This compared to the 47.42% it received last year.

The DA's Desmond McKenzie retained Ward 91 in the City of Ekurhuleni, increasing its winning margin to 70.48%, compared to the 65.50% it received last year.

Ward 3 in the Matjhabeng Municipality went to Motete Kopela of the United Front of Civics, unseating the DA, with 33.91% of the votes. The DA won the ward with 34.06% of the vote in last year's municipal elections.

