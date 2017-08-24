South Africa: Used Condom Gets Pastor Jailed for Raping His Sister

A DNA sample from a used condom was used to convict a Limpopo pastor of raping his sister, more than two years after he raped another girl, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

On Wednesday, the Limpopo High Court sitting in Thohoyandou sentenced the 35-year-old man, from Tshaulu village, to a life term for raping his sibling, and to 24 years for raping a 16-year-old girl, NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

He cannot be named to protect the identities of his victims. The sentences will run concurrently.

He raped his sister in June 2013, when she was home alone with him. Their parents were working in Gauteng at the time. She was asleep and woke up when she heard something fall to the floor. He undressed her and raped her. Since it was dark, she had no idea who her attacker was.

In September 2015, the second girl's grandparents took her to him for counselling. They left the two of them alone and went off to sell chickens. After he raped her, she went to the local clinic. She asked for an HIV test and said the pastor had raped her.

Police were informed and the pastor was arrested.

The pastor left used condoms behind after raping his sister and police were able to take DNA samples from them. Police linked these to the man after the second girl's rape.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence and hoped it would deter would-be rapists.

Source: News24