Zimbabwe: Suicide Revisited

Taking your own life is a tragic reaction to stressful life situations and all the more tragic because suicide can be prevented. Whether you are considering suicide or know someone who feels or exhibits suicidal acts, learn to identify the suicide warning signs and reach out for immediate help and professional treatment. You may save a life of your own or someone else's.

Life can be so hard and stressful and one might think that there is no way to solve the prevailing problems and that suicide is the only way to end the pain.

But you can take steps to stay safe and start enjoying your life again. Below I have outlined warning signs that will help anyone recognise the potential danger.

Suicide warning signs or suicidal thoughts include:

Talking about suicide, making statements and posting on social media, post such as "I'm going to kill myself, I wish I were dead" or "I wish I hadn't been born"· Getting the means to take your own life, such as buying a gun or stockpiling pills and rat poison.

Withdrawing from social contact and wanting to be left alone· Having mood swings, such as being emotionally high one day and deeply discouraged the next.

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence· Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

Doing risky or self-destructive things such as using drugs or driving recklessly

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order when there's no other logical explanation for doing this

Saying goodbye to people as if they won't be seen again

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated, particularly when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above.

Warning signs are not always obvious and they may vary from person to person.

Some people make their intentions clear, while others keep suicidal thoughts and feelings secret.

If you're feeling suicidal, but you are not immediately thinking of hurting yourself:·

Reach out to a close friend or loved one even though it may be hard to talk about your feelings

Contact a minister, spiritual leader or someone in your faith community

Make an appointment with a psychiatrist, family practitioner or psychologist. It is important to note that suicidal thinking does not get better on its own, so get help.

Suicidal thoughts have many causes. Most often, suicidal thoughts are the result of feeling like you can't cope when you're faced with what seems to be an overwhelming life situation. If you don't have hope for the future, you may mistakenly think suicide is a solution. Having suicidal thought is practically a psychiatric emergency. It is better in this case to be safe than sorry. Let us help to keep ourselves, our loved ones and friends alive.