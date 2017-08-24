Zanu PF Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga has called for the seizure of all remaining white-owned farms in the Midlands province saying the land should be allocated to ruling party youths.

Addressing an inter-district party meeting in Gweru this week, Chipanga said it was shocking that there were still some whites occupying farms in the province yet they (white farmers) did not vote for the ruling party.

Chipanga's call, however, comes in the wake of a recent land audit in the province which revealed that most farms doled out during the land reform programme were lying idle.

"We are not necessarily saying youths should invade these farms," said Chipanga.

"But government should take all the remaining white farms and sub-divide them among the youths. We wonder why the white farmers are still there because they do not vote for Zanu PF."

Critics have argued that the controversial land reform exercise destroyed the agriculture sector with the country resorting to grain imports to avert food shortages.

Meanwhile, the ruling party youth leader said government should speed up the renaming of Harare International Airport after President Robert Mugabe saying it was a way of honouring the contributions made by the nationalist.

"We want Harare International Airport to be renamed Robert Mugabe International Airport and this should be done before next year's 21st February movement celebrations," he said.

"In South Africa they have Oliver Tambo International Airport and in Zimbabwe we should have them (airports) named after our own heroes.

Yes in Bulawayo we have Joshua Nqabuko Nkomo International Airport but in Harare we should also have Robert Mugabe International Airport," he added.