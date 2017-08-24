Namibia: Himba Brothers Fight Over Leadership

The traditional chief of the Ovahimba community in the Epupa area of Kunene is facing a leadership challenge over his decision to drop his opposition to a controversial proposed hydroelectricity scheme near the Epupa Falls.

The challenge to the leadership of 84-year-old Ovahimba chief Hikuminue Kapika is being mounted by a younger half-brother of the chief, Mutaambanda Kapika, who is asking the High Court to review and set aside the minister of urban and rural development's decision to give official recognition to the chief's designation as traditional leader of his community.

The Ombuku traditional community, which has been led by chief Kapika since the death of his father in 1982, has lost trust in his leadership after he made a U-turn on his resistance to a plan to build a dam and hydroelectricity plant on ancestral Ovahimba land near the Epupa Falls, Mutaambanda Kapika says in an affidavit filed at the Windhoek High Court.

The affidavit sets out the grounds on which Mutaambanda Kapika, aged 63, is asking the court to review and set aside the decision of the minister of urban and rural development, Sophia Shaningwa, to designate chief Kapika as traditional leader of the Ombuku traditional community.

Shaningwa and chief Kapika are opposing the legal action taken against them. After hearing oral arguments in the matter yesterday, judge Shafimana Ueitele announced that he was halting proceedings in the case until the matter has also been served on President Hage Geingob and he has had an opportunity to indicate whether he wanted to also be heard as an interested party.

Although Shaningwa took the decision to approve an application to have chief Kapika officially designated as the traditional leader of the Ombuku, it was President Geingob who in terms of the Traditional Authorities Act recognised his designation as chief of the Kapika Traditional Authority in the Government Gazette of 15 July 2016.

In his affidavit, Mutaambanda Kapika says the spectre of the proposed dam construction project on Ovahimba ancestral land has been a source of anxiety and concern to the vast majority of the Ovahimba people. "It is like a hyena at your door in the night," he states.

Chief Kapika used to be a leading opponent of the proposed dam project, but his opposition was dropped after he had visited China near the end of 2013, Mutaambanda Kapika says. He also claims that after chief Kapika went missing for three months following his return from China - he was later found at a farm in the Okahandja area - his community felt the chief had abandoned them.

At a meeting in March 2014 the community decided that the aged chief was incapable of continuing to be their leader and elected Mutaambanda Kapika as chief in his place, it is also stated in the affidavit.

Mutaambanda Kapika also says that chief Kapika announced in July 2014 that he had joined the Swapo Party. This was followed the next year by Shaningwa's decision to formally recognise him as chief - after two previous applications to have him designated did not succeed. According to Mutaambanda Kapika the minister made that decision without having properly considered the customary laws of the Ombuku community, without having consulted the community itself or its elders and traditional councillors, and despite there being little support for chief Kapika in his community.

According to Shaningwa, the customary laws of the Ombuku community were duly considered before she took her decision, and members of the community expressed support for chief Kapika's leadership during an investigation done before she decided to formally designate him as traditional chief.

While acknowledging that his community was divided, chief Kapika is disputing that his people have turned against his leadership. The elders who decide the leadership of his community had a meeting in May 2014 and resolved, with only two out of 14 elders dissenting, that he was the chief, he says in an affidavit also filed at the court.

Legal Assistance Centre lawyers Willem Odendaal and Corinna van Wyk are representing Mutaambanda Kapika. Government lawyer Margaret Malambo-Ilunga is representing the minister, while Elize Angula was in court on behalf of chief Kapika yesterday.