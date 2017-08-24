A police officer who teamed up with his three colleagues to assault a couple for standing at a junction close to where they were controlling traffic leaving the husband with his eye dangling out has been dragged to court.

Tendai Musungambira and his co-accused are facing assault charges.

Wellington Gezana allegedly lost his other eye following the assault. His wife, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital by "good Samaritans" after the attackers vanished into the darkness on March 17 this year.

According to prosecutors, Musungambira and his accomplices approached the couple asking why they were standing close to where they were working.

Court heard they were controlling traffic at corner Kenneth Kaunda and Julius Nyerere, Harare.

It is alleged that they started assaulting Gezana all over his body with booted feet, baton sticks and clenched fists.

Yvonne Magora intervened asking why they were beating up her husband but they ignored her.

Court heard she became angry and started pushing the officers away from her husband.

The police then pounced on her and started assaulting her.

By this time, Gezana was lying unconscious on the ground and bleeding profusely.

Upon realising that they had badly injured him they jumped into their car which was parked close by and drove away.

Musungambira is denying the charges saying the complainants did not positively identify him.