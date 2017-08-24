23 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Suspected Zanu-PF Youths Raid, Destroy Grace Evictees's Homes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chalton Hwende Facebook Page
Villager cries after losing everything during evictions (file photo).

Suspected Zanu PF militia on Wednesday raided and destroyed temporary shelter housing First Lady, Grace Mugabe evictees, villagers have alleged.

Early this year Grace evicted over 100 families from Anold Farm in Mazowe where she wants to extend her empire and place wildlife on that land.

Since then, the dejected families who were resettled at the government owned farm, have been staying in temporary shelters within the farm premises.

Their representative Innocent Dube, told New Zimbabwe that more than 10 known local Zanu PF youths early Wednesday raided and destroyed their 'houses'.

"They came early today holding logs, ordered everyone to get out before they started attacking our houses," he said on Wednesday.

"We have reported the case at Mazowe police station but the police have not shown interest in assisting us and they are saying that they are afraid of being victimized if they act.

This has been going on for a long time and we are being discriminated by our own government in our own independent country," said Dube.

He described the behaviour of the police as deplorable.

"The police are not doing their duty which is clearly stipulated by the constitution which says that they (police) must protect and secure the lives and property of the people," said Dube.

The First Lady already runs an elite orphanage centre at the nearby farm.

Last month, the farm evictees said even humanitarian organizations were now hesitant to assist them as they fear the cancelation of their permits by the government.

The dejected families have also turned to the Southern African Development Community, (SADC), for the regional bloc's intervention.

Zimbabwe

Govt 'Bans' Masiyiwa's Kwese TV

Government through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has banned the new pay per view broadcaster Kwese TV… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.