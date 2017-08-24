Kenya: Osoi Gains Support in Kajiado Speaker's Race, Kanchori Quits

The race for the Kajiado County Assembly Speaker's seat is now seemingly tilting in favour of incumbent Johnson Osoi after one of the key contestants dropped out of the contest alleging that "cartels" have already determined the winner.

It has also emerged that Mr Osoi has secured the support of opposition MCAs in the county.

Mr Daniel Kanchori, the outgoing MCA for Oloosirkon Sholinke Ward, told journalists in Kitengela that he saw no need to participate in a contest whose outcome he claimed was predetermined.

"I have consistently said that the race for the county Speaker has cartels behind it," said Mr Kanchori.

"It has now been confirmed that there is a candidate preferred who has been endorsed by elected MPs and Governor (Joseph) Ole Lenku."

He claimed that Mr Ole Lenku has shown preference for Mr Osoi to retain the seat.

NOT INTERESTED

"I see no reason to fight a governor I helped install. Besides I do not want him to use that as an excuse not to perform. I wish him the best," said Mr Kanchori, adding that he is not interested in being appointed to any seat in the county government.

When contacted, Mr Osoi expressed shock at Mr Kanchori's allegations.

"I am surprised he would say that. I met with him over coffee yesterday (Wednesday) and congratulated him for putting up a good fight. He knows the allegations he is peddling are false," said Mr Osoi on phone.

"I also assured him of my support should his name be forwarded, through the Assembly, for any seat in the county government."

The other hopeful for the Speaker seat, Samuel Seki, told Nation that following the Mr Osoi's endorsement by the Jubilee Party, he would make consultations and issue a statement later.

It would appear that Mr Osoi has pretty much wrapped up the Speaker's seat even before the elections are held.

An opposition MCA who spoke to Nation on condition of anonymity said Mr Osoi met eight MCAs in Kajiado Town on Wednesday and they promised to support his re-election bid.