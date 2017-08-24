24 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Accept Judges' Verdict, Kenyatta Tells Odinga

Photo: Capital FM
President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
By Ouma Wanzala

President Kenyatta has called on Raila Odinga to accept Supreme Court judgement on the petition the Nasa leader filed.

Mr Odinga, Mr Kenyatta said on Thursday, should take the verdict even if it is not in his favour, promising to do the same.

AFFIDAVITS

Mr Kenyatta said he would respect the judges' decision to help the country move forward.

"Let me rush to the office and sign my affidavits so that I can submit them by the end of the day," he said when he met heads of Catholic schools at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi.

The president's call comes days after Nasa leaders said they were likely to call for mass action should the court verdict turn out to be unfavourable to them.

Mr Odinga has stuck to his claims that he won the August 8 General Election but his victory was stolen through manipulation of figures in Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

PETITION

He has refused to recognise IEBC's verdict that Mr Kenyatta won and termed the president and some governors elected on Jubilee Party tickets as "computer-generated leaders"

READ : Splits, observers pushed Nasa to seek legal redress

In a joint petition with his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Odinga has named the IEBC, its chairman Wafula Chebukati, and President Kenyatta as respondents in the high-stakes case.

The top court in the land is set to hold a pre-trial conference on the case this Saturday.

