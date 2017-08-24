24 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Ugandans Escape From Police Cells

By Stella Cherono

Police in Kasarani are looking for two Ugandans, who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

The two, Robert Okoko and Ronald Wambeye had just completed a three-month jail term in Kamiti Maximum Prison and were to be deported.

Police officers from Kasarani Police Station noticed the two were missing as they prepared to take suspects to court.

"We have started investigations into the circumstances under which they went missing," Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome said.

He said police officers, who were on duty when the suspects escaped, had been interrogated over the incident.

Sources at the Kasarani Police Station said there were no signs of jail break at the cells.

Elsewhere, a prison warder reported to have been missing since August 2 was found dead in his house within Industrial Area Prison in Nairobi.

The body of George Otieno was found in his bed after fellow officers decided to break the door on Wednesday after looking for him for 20 days.

Makadara OCPD Nehemiah Langat said investigations to ascertain the cause of his death has started.

The discovery of the officer's body comes just a day after the body of an Administration Police officer suspected to have shot himself, was discovered in a ditch in Landi Mawe.

The officer's firearm, which was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, was found next to his body.

