Zimbabwean companies are slowly divesting from the region for a variety of reasons, including tough competition as well as limited availability of foreign currency to adequately capitalise the businesses.

However, the retreat from external markets has coincided with increased forays into regional capital markets by other Zimbabwean firms looking to raise funds at a time when the country is struggling with foreign currency and liquidity.

Several capital raising initiatives on Zimbabwe's capital markets have only elicited a lukewarm response from hard up domestic investors.

In recent months, SeedCo, Zimre Holdings Limited and Simbisa have embarked on plans to list outside the country, in a bid to improve their chances of raising capital.

Veteran economist, John Robertson told The Financial Gazette that the current foreign currency shortages were making it difficult for local firms, which had invested into the regional market in order to spread risk and hedge their investments against hyperinflation, to finance external operations.

"The uncertainties in the local market have made it difficult for companies to send money outside the country and I suspect this is one of the reasons why most companies are selling their regional units," he said.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing acute foreign currency shortages emanating from a high import bill, illicit outflows and reduced exports resulting in the central bank putting measures to allocate the scarce resource on a priority basis.

In terms of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe guidelines, any foreign payments that are made by Zimbabwean companies are ranked based on a prioritisation criteria.

Listed insurance giant Zimre recently indicated that it would be disposing of its loss-making and non-strategic regional operations as part of its five-year growth strategy.

Zimre has already been given the greenlight by the central bank to disinvest from Continental Re Nigeria and use the proceeds to recapitalise Mozambique Reinsurance Company.

The blue-chip counter is also in the process of exiting from its Uganda unit where it holds 2,43 percent stake with most of the proceeds being used "to support the company's new strategic endeavours".

Short-term insurance firm, NicozDiamond, last year disposed its non-profitable Uganda subsidiary, FICO, after failing to secure and inject enough capital to resuscitate the perennial loss-making unit.

The company's chairman James Karidza said NicozDiamond was forced to pull out of the East African market as it "has not been able to capitalise the business to the regulatory and competitive levels necessary".

Jersey-registered investment firm, Masawara, also disposed its Ugandan insurance unit, Lion Assurance Company Limited (LAC) for $5,7 million.

The Southern Africa focused company's director, Maureen Erasmus, said proceeds from LAC disposal would be utilised to settle a long term loan repayment.

"The agreement for the disposal of the group's investment in LAC was entered into on May 22, 2017 and is subject to conditions precedent inter alia the receipt of regulatory approvals," she said, adding that the timing of the receipt of the regulatory approvals will have an effect on the timing of the receipt of the sales proceeds that will be utilised to settle the group's long-term loan facility.

Like most local companies, Masawara is reliant on cash flows from outside Zimbabwe to meet its external obligations due to the uncertainty of dividend remittances from the country.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed hotelier African Sun Limited in 2015 terminated its Ghana operation where it ran Amber Accra Hotel and subsequently exited from its Nigeria operations.

African Sun chairman Herbert Nkala blamed the regional expansion strategy for African Sun's high gearing and said since dollarisation, the group has not declared a dividend and has accumulated losses of over $20 million. He said the exit from the region would result in savings of $10 million annually.

"African Sun's outside investments were diverting much needed resources from the much profitable Zimbabwe operations," Nkala said then.

African Sun's competitor in the local market, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) dumped Mozambique last year after its unit racked up annual losses of $500 000 before the group decided to call it quits.

The listed hotelier is also currently finalising an exit from the Zambian market. It quit the Democratic Republic of Congo eight years ago.

Although several local firms have found it tough to operate in the jungles of Africa, seed producer SeedCo is enjoying relative success in Zambia, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Ethiopia among other regional countries.

The company is also eyeing further investments in India and Pakistan.

One of Zimbabwe's leading tobacco processing firms, Pacific Cigarette Company (Pacific), formerly Savanna Tobacco, has also made significant inroads into Jamaica, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia.