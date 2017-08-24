24 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis Gets First Revolving Restaurant

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Addis Fortune
Center Point Addis Restaurant, the first revolving restaurant in Addis Abeba, has opened today, August 24, 2017. The restaurant shows a panorama of the capital, revolving 360 degrees in 55 minutes.

Center Point Addis Restaurant, the first revolving restaurant in Addis Abeba, has opened today, August 24, 2017.

The restaurant shows a panorama of the capital, revolving 360 degrees in 55 minutes.

This restaurant is part of a 400 million Br expansion project by Intercontinental Addis Hotel. The four Chinese and Ethiopian construction companies took four years to finalise the building.

Center Point Addis can accommodate 120 people at once, and serves mainly international cuisines.

The local brand four-star hotel, Intercontinental Addis, was founded by JH Simex Plc, of whom Simachew Kebede is a major shareholder. Simachew was recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for tax evasion.

Intercontinental Addis has 194 rooms and is located in Kazanchis, a neighbourhood that is fast becoming a hub for hotels

Ethiopia

Commemorating Meles, GERD

Ethiopia commemorated the sixth year foundation of the biggest in Africa and the eighth biggest Dam in the world which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.