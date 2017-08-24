Ethiopia: Addis Gets First Revolving Restaurant

Photo: Addis Fortune

Center Point Addis Restaurant, the first revolving restaurant in Addis Abeba, has opened today, August 24, 2017. The restaurant shows a panorama of the capital, revolving 360 degrees in 55 minutes.

This restaurant is part of a 400 million Br expansion project by Intercontinental Addis Hotel. The four Chinese and Ethiopian construction companies took four years to finalise the building.

Center Point Addis can accommodate 120 people at once, and serves mainly international cuisines.

The local brand four-star hotel, Intercontinental Addis, was founded by JH Simex Plc, of whom Simachew Kebede is a major shareholder. Simachew was recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for tax evasion.

Intercontinental Addis has 194 rooms and is located in Kazanchis, a neighbourhood that is fast becoming a hub for hotels