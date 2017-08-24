24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Pledges R8m to Sierra Leone Following Deadly Mudslide

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa has pledged R8 million to assist the west African country of Sierra Leone following a deadly mudslide.

More than 400 people were killed in the mountain town of Regent on the outskirts of the capital Freetown. The mudslide swept away homes and left residents desperate for news of missing family members.

As many as 600 were still missing and about 3 000 were left homeless.

"... We are announcing an initial financial contribution of R8 million for humanitarian assistance through the United Nations World Food Programme... This contribution is for the provision of material for temporary shelter, medical supplied and food aid," said Nkoane Mashabane.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoane Mashabane said on Wednesday that South Africa's initial plan had been to send a search, rescue and recovery team. The plan was, however, abandoned after Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma said that his country had suspended the rescue operation due to difficulties and constraints relating to weather conditions and the bad state of bodies recovered.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mbeki - Situation in DRC 'Is Worrying, SADC Must Act'

Former President Thabo Mbeki has reportedly said that the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is "worrying",… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.