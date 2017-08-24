South Africa: SA Pledges R8m to Sierra Leone Following Deadly Mudslide

South Africa has pledged R8 million to assist the west African country of Sierra Leone following a deadly mudslide.

More than 400 people were killed in the mountain town of Regent on the outskirts of the capital Freetown. The mudslide swept away homes and left residents desperate for news of missing family members.

As many as 600 were still missing and about 3 000 were left homeless.

"... We are announcing an initial financial contribution of R8 million for humanitarian assistance through the United Nations World Food Programme... This contribution is for the provision of material for temporary shelter, medical supplied and food aid," said Nkoane Mashabane.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoane Mashabane said on Wednesday that South Africa's initial plan had been to send a search, rescue and recovery team. The plan was, however, abandoned after Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma said that his country had suspended the rescue operation due to difficulties and constraints relating to weather conditions and the bad state of bodies recovered.

Source: News24