Lusaka lawyer Keith Mweemba remained true to his legend having successfully recorded another victory in a politically case before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Mweemba defended reserve police officer Peter Habasimbi of Chawama Township who allegedly insulted President Edgar Lungu.

The prosecution had alleged that Habasimbi called President Lungu a Ch*k**a whilst on public transport.

Habasimbi was acquitted on account of conflicting evidence by the witnesses that the state paraded.

Mweemba has become notorious for representing individuals with politically inclined offences.

Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya freed Habasimbi after noting inconsistencies in the testimony tendered in by witnesses.

The court also castigated the police for keeping the accused for 22 days without bringing him before the court.