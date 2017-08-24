24 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Lusaka Cop Acquitted Over Pres. Lungu Insult

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mike Makasa

Lusaka lawyer Keith Mweemba remained true to his legend having successfully recorded another victory in a politically case before the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Mweemba defended reserve police officer Peter Habasimbi of Chawama Township who allegedly insulted President Edgar Lungu.

The prosecution had alleged that Habasimbi called President Lungu a Ch*k**a whilst on public transport.

Habasimbi was acquitted on account of conflicting evidence by the witnesses that the state paraded.

Mweemba has become notorious for representing individuals with politically inclined offences.

Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya freed Habasimbi after noting inconsistencies in the testimony tendered in by witnesses.

The court also castigated the police for keeping the accused for 22 days without bringing him before the court.

Zambia

Chipolopolo Doctor In Trouble Over 'Kissing' Hichilema

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is set to sack Chipolopolo team doctor George Magwende on grounds non related to football,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.