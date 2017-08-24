Ethiopia: Agrochemical Business Industry - Needs to Be Tapped Safely

Imagine a world where weeds or ants are allowed to overtake our farms as well as recreational areas such as parks or sporting venues. It is hard to imagine. These scenarios reinforce the need for adequate control measures. Among these controlling measures are agricultural chemicals, which are now developing at a speedy rate.

Agricultural chemicals have an important role in efficient production of wholesome food and fiber products, reducing soil erosion and maintaining human health and lifestyle. These chemicals are also known as pesticides, which include herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. It has been estimated by scholars and recent studies that food supplies could immediately fall by 30 percent if damages to pesticides goes unchecked.

Over the last few decades, large amounts of chemicals have been used in agriculture to increase production of crops in both developed and developing countries. From the point of view of environmental concern, pesticides are probably the most important of these chemicals.

Pesticides are natural or synthetic substances that kill or, otherwise, control unwanted organisms. All chemical pesticides share the common property of blocking vital metabolic process of their target organisms. Almost half of the usage of pesticides around the world usually involve in agriculture.

Indeed, one form of these insecticides have been used by various societies for thousands of years. Insecticide production has remained about level during the last three or four decades. The use of this material has contributed to increased agricultural yield, protection of livestock. Furthermore, going beyond improving agricultural productivity, it has contributed in reducing the threat of vector-transmitted disease to humans. Currently, the greatest use of insecticides occurs in the growing of cotton. However, the global contamination caused by indiscriminate usage of pesticides has been found to be present and persistent in various environmental areas.

According to a Cross-Sectional Comparative Study made on Knowledge, Attitude and Practice of Farmers and Farm Workers in Three Farming Systems on the Use of Chemical Pesticides in Ethiopia, conducted by Beyene Negatu in 2016, chemical pesticides, regardless of their inherent hazard, are used intensively in the fast changing agricultural sector of Ethiopia.

The research also indicated that there is considerable increment in the intensity of chemical pesticide usage, and illegitimate usages of DDT and Endosulfan on food crops (and direct import of pesticides) without carrying out the formal Ethiopian registration process.

These results point out to a general lack of the necessary skill and knowledge regarding the safe use of pesticides in all farming systems, but especially among small-scale farmers. This, in combination with the increase in chemical pesticide usage in the past decade, will likely bring occupational and environmental health risks. Hence, the study recommended taking the necessary steps to have an integrated use and collaborated farming systems and enforcement of regulatory measures.

Even if agrochemicals are crucial for improving productivity, they should also be used safely as they have side effects that may otherwise bring about negative consequences if not used wisely.

Since the past couple of decades, decision-makers in Ethiopia have pursued a range of policies and investments to boost agricultural production and productivity, particularly with respect to the food staple crops that are critical to reducing poverty in the country.

A central aim of this process has been to increase the availability of improved seed, chemical fertilizers, and extension services for small-scale, resource-poor farmers. While there is some evidence to suggest that the process has led to improvements in both agricultural output and yields, decision-makers still recognize that there is an urgent need for more substantial improvement in the area.

Even if agrochemicals have advantages in increasing production, and inversely, decreasing the cost of food as well, it has also few harms that are known to be associated with organic agrochemicals, which are currently used by major agribusinesses and small-scale farmers. One is that it can cause a number of pollution problems through spray drift on to surrounding areas, which causes direct contamination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 1999 that about 20,000 people die annually worldwide from pesticide-related poisoning incidents. Another major problem associated with pesticide use is bio accumulation and biological magnification. Bio accumulation is when a substance builds up in the body because the body does not have the proper mechanisms to remove it.

Many synthetic pesticides are not able to be broken down, and are permanently stored in the body tissue. They can cause harm to the organism or can be passed on to a predator. As they are integrated into the tissue of an organism, when it is consumed by a predator, the pesticides are transferred. As the predator consumes more exposed individuals, the concentration of pesticides in their own body will increase. Organisms that are higher in the food chain will have increased concentrations of pesticides because they consumed many lower level organisms and received the pesticides stored in those organisms.

Biological magnification, also known as biomagnification, is the term used to describe an increase in concentration of chemicals, in this case pesticides, with each level of the food chain. A famous example of bio magnification is a pesticide known as DDT, which becomes concentrated in the tissues of organisms representing four successive trophic levels in a food chain.

Moreover, pesticides can also affect natural biological equilibrium considerably. Pesticides diminish biodiversity, reduce nitrogen fixation, contribute to the disappearance of pollinators, threaten fish, and destroy bird and animal habitats. Pets may also become affected by strong pesticides.

The AgroChemEx Events that are organized every year in different parts of the world, including in Ethiopia, goes in line with these themes. The platform is named "AgroChemEx Ethiopia and Africa Crop Protection Forum" in our country's context.

China Crop Protection Industry Association Secretary General Dr. Li Zhonghua recently said that China Crop Protection Industry called on Ethiopian companies and relevant stakeholders to engage with Chinese companies in terms of technology and latest developments in the area.

It is a known fact that Ethiopia and China are showing strong partnership and collaboration in the areas of trade, investment and bilateral ties. The two governments are looking forward to engage in further collaborations as well. The two nations having an agricultural development culture are now eyeing to collaborate in the areas of agrochemical production.

Recently Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister of Ethiopia Dr. Eyasu Abrha addressed that the government of Ethiopia looks forward to technologies and agricultural developments to have high volume and quality crops as well as livestock in its effort to work towards market oriented production. "Our agriculture has been suffering in the past due to low competitiveness, traditional farms and low capacity in crop management and prevention."

The Minister stated Ethiopia and China wanted to work together in the stream of pesticides and agrochemical in terms of capacity building and building human capital. The government of Ethiopia appreciates China's engagement in Ethiopia, and looks forward for the current strong partnership between the two countries to get further strengthened in the future as well.

According to information from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Directorate of Business Diplomacy, Chinese agrochemical industries are very much welcomed to invest in Ethiopia as the country is situated at the crossroads of Middle East, Europe and Asia. Now in Ethiopia there are ample opportunities for agrochemical investment. Just to mention few; the availability of industrial parks and the fact that much focus is given to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by the government, and other necessary supports are opportunities to engage in Ethiopia.

Moreover, the directorate also suggested that the government will also appreciate the formation of joint ventures in the sector with local investors making them closer partners as this is a highly focused priority area of the Ethiopian government.

Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Secretariat Association Deputy Secretary General Shibeshi Betemariam said on the AgroChemEx Ethiopia and Africa Crop Protection Forum recently that the business-to-business meetings held so far between the two nations has created business opportunities and interests among the two nations.

The Secretary General said adding that there are now over 1000 Chinese companies working in Ethiopia, and there is a robust business relationship growing between the two nations."

Commercial Counselors Office of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia Counselor Liu Yu calls Chinese investors who recently visited Addis that investing and working in Ethiopia is investing at home as you don't feel home sick in Ethiopia. She said "Ethiopia is a very notable and potential partner to China."

She further stated that there is a fruitful and comprehensive relationship between the two nations as practically seen in the light railway project that started service in Addis, the newly electrified Addis-Djibouti railway projects and the engagement of Chinese investors and experts in various areas, including in the country's agriculture.

At the end, it is safe to suggest that though agrochemical is an advantageous industry that improves production and productivity, it needs a closer supervision, safe use and closer partnership to tap its potential in an effective manner.