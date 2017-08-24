Ethiopia: Growing a Forest From a Single Tree

Once in an art exhibition held here in the capital, some youth volunteer corps had distributed coniferous tree seedlings for exhibitors and attendees. The volunteers' enthusiasm and commitment had been so startling "Tomorrow's forest grows from planting a single tree today. Please plant tomorrow's trees today and make a difference in offsetting your personal carbon emissions", they were saying as they handed over the seedlings for attendees. These volunteers' had aimed to encourage the attendees, in particular, and the community, in general, to plant trees and minimize environmental stress.

Though planting individual plant may seem insignificant and not sound like a lot, but collectively with the others, it would increase the number of trees and can make a difference in offsetting personal carbon emissions and lessening environmental distress by restoring and rehabilitating degraded land.

With this assumption, therefore, every year trillions of trees have been planted worldwide by local, national and international organizations, including concerned individuals.

As a result, during the past few years, as sources indicate, despite decades of deforestation, the Earth is restoring its forest resources and is getting greener.

According to a study conducted by an international team of scientists and published in the Journal Nature, currently the world is a home to more than three trillion trees. Previous estimates collected by satellite imaging suggested that just over 400 billion trees live around the world. However, the latest count increases the figure eight times as big as the previous best estimate. And the finding suggests, "This current trees count will outnumber humans by around 422 to one."

The study, which is conducted by an international team of researchers and done through collecting data from more than 400,000 hectares of forest plots around the world in a combination of satellite imagery, forest inventories, and supercomputer technologies, is said to be the most comprehensive inventory of tree population.

As part of this effort, Ethiopia has been working to rehabilitate degraded lands and restore its forest resources since the past few decades. Particularly, with its tree seedling plantation campaign, the country is able to increase its forest coverage to 15.5 percent, which was merely three percent in the previous years.

"Ethiopia is working to rehabilitate its degraded lands and mitigate climate change. Particularly, following the government's commitment and its mass tree seedling plantation campaign as well as the rigorous conservation activity done by stakeholders throughout the country, the degraded land has rehabilitated while the country's total forest coverage, according to the 2015/16 count, has increased to 15.5", said Abrehet Gebrehiwot, Forest Development and Management Directorate Director with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Under the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP II), the goal is set to plant 21 billion seedlings throughout the country, and about 4.3 billion seedlings every year. In line with this, therefore, in 2015/16, a total of 3.7 billion varied tree species were planted all over the country, of which 67 percent of them have survived. In the current fiscal year, nurturing some about 3.9 seedlings, until recent days, three billion seedlings (80 percent of nurtured seedlings) are planted, Abrehet further said.

Both rural and urban people have long been involved in plantation and conservation activities. They have been planting seedlings to afforest and rehabilitate degraded lands and mitigate the impacts of climate change. These days, the communities' efforts have been elevated due to their high concern in this regard. As a result, country's total forest coverage is increasing significantly, which was merely three percent in previous decades.

While mentioning the cares given to planted seedlings, the Director said; "from the very beginning, tree plantation should have an owner and be conducted in a sense of ownership and responsibility." In this regard, states have vital role in taking ownership and exerting their conservation and protection efforts. The four states, Amhara, Tigray, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples States, in this regard, are doing well to conserve their respective natural resources in more structured and sustained manner.

The other thing is that simply nurturing and placing the seedlings in the hole and covering them up with the soil could not be taken as plantation and could not bring about the desired outcome. It rather requires continuous care and proper followup to achieve the highest survival rate.

According to Abrehet, tree plantation ranging from nurturing seedlings, identifying the suitable plant species to selecting proper places, and preparing a hole with the required size all require care.

Not only that. While planting seedlings, taking in to account the way the seedling are placed in the hole, such as placing the seedling straight and upright in the hole, and filling the hole firmly and providing follow-up care are critical for the survival of the tree.

The other challenges that seedling plantation encounters, according to Abrehet, are seedlings that are not nurtured and delivered at the right time. Delayed procurement of seedlings and limitation in the provision of healthy seeds, as well as procurement of low quality seeds pose huge challenges to the plantation process.

Seed that has low quality may not grow well or even may die. Oftentimes, as quality is not well considered but price in procurement process, it is causing greater impact on the survival of the seedlings. The mode of transport also impacts the survival of the seedlings.

Indeed, she further said, to curb this problem and ensure the production and distribution of high quality seedlings, seedlings centers and research and study centers are established in the four major states. Likewise, in two states, in Amhara and Oromia States, enterprises are opened with a mission of collecting and distributing high quality seeds.

In similar way, she said, to combat the challenges that are associated with selection of standard species and suitable place in which seedlings are planted and problems that may occur during plantation, a training of trainers is provided every year for professionals that hail from various states.

Seedling plantation is one of the most sustainable and effective methods to curb country's socioeconomic problem. Thus, it should not be an issue that is left for the government to shoulder alone. Rather it needs the concerted efforts of all. These days the government is striving to develop the country's forest resources through rehabilitating degraded lands. In the same way, the community is highly committed to get involved in country's development program. These are good opportunities to rehabilitate the country's forest resource.

Indeed, during the past decades significant changes are registered and the country's forest coverage has remarkably increased. However, that is not quite enough. A lot remains to be done to restore degraded lands, and to put the country's forest resource back, Abrehet stressed.

To this effect, she added, tree plantation should be carried out in more responsible manner and with a sense of ownership. Due emphasis should be given to seedling selection, transportation, land preparation prior to planting and proper plantation practices. Not only that. Giving care for the proper growth of seedlings, and fencing the area to protect it from animals encroachment should be given the proper attention.

It is true that since the past few decades trees have been planted throughout the country in massive reafforestation programs. It was also planted by many local, national and international organizations. Even many Individuals plant seedlings in relation to various events. However the plantation compared to the country's demand for firewood, much more concerted efforts and public campaign are needed.

According to information from Forest Product Supply and Marketing Directorate with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the government is working to meet the country's ever-increasing firewood demand. This year alone over 2 billion cubic meters of trees are produced in more sustainable and environment friendly manner throughout the country.

Furthermore, to balance the supply and the ever-increasing demand for fuel wood and charcoal, and also to minimize the impacts on country's forest resource, the government is working to raise the awareness of the community and is facilitating the distribution of improved stove technology. Equally, to respond to the public's demand for firewood and charcoal, the government is working to make the annual seedling plantation program take the issue into account, and grow fast growing tree species.

The annual tree plantation campaign has crucial role to restore degraded lands and reverse deforestation. However, to achieve the desired outcome from the program, due emphasis should be given from the initial point of nurturing seedlings till the seedlings grow to trees.