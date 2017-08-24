Kenya: Nyong'o Names County Secretary

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has appointed Mr Charles Olang'o Onudi as the acting county secretary.

Mr Onudi replaces Dr Ojwang Lusi, who had been appointed by former Governor Jack Ranguma.

In a letter addressed to Mr Onudi dated August 23, Prof Nyong'o directed Mr Lusi to hand over to the new appointee immediately.

Mr Lusi, who is also the Chief Officer of Health, was appointed after his predecessor, Mr Humphrey Nakitare resigned to contest for Busia governorship.

Mr Onudi was until his appointment, the county executive for health in Siaya County. He was also a director at the Kenya Medical Training College.

Dr Lusi confirmed that governor has made the changes.

"I already handed over to Mr Onudi," said Mr Lusi.

It is the first appointment Prof Nyong'o has made since he was sworn in on Monday.