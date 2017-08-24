Ethiopia - Democratic Developmental State

Photo: Soman/Wikipedia

Ethiopia's national and regional flags.

editorial

It is a common phenomenon that some nations in the world employ developmental approach underplaying democracy. Such countries' main argument behind employing development alone is the claim that democracy without securing public satisfaction is meaningless. The East Asian developmental states were of course successful to transform their nation from the agrarian to the most advanced industrial states. Although there is a belief that developmental state exists before the East Asian countries, most literatures give emphasis to the success of East Asian countries as far as economic growth is concerned.

All the developmental states in East Asia fulfill almost all of the requirements to be referred as developmental state. Additionally, these countries have developed their own economic development models, which can be taken as success factor to their development. The success of developmental states is not debatable. The debating issue is whether or not the experience from East Asian developmental states can be replicated in the currently developing countries in Africa without considering the practical context.

Many nations in development history are known to underplay democracy on the ground that democracy without offering a bread is a pseudo-democracy or false democracy. But for nations like South Korea and other East Asian developmental states had once employed such a path and secured development. On the contrary many nations in the world employed both the two essentials at the same time and had achieved development.

Ethiopia's economic development is said to be impressive by different financial organizations including the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the last fifteen years. The country is in a state of unprecedented economic development. This was made possible in short period of time because of the characteristic features of political leaders in Ethiopia.

One of the notable figure in the Ethiopian economic and political leadership realm is the Late PM Meles and his transformational leadership approach. He was the designer and the leader behind all the democratic and development paths that Ethiopia is pursuing.

The country shares most of the characteristics mentioned for developmental states. Moreover, there are strong grounds to implement the economic models of East Asia in developing countries including Ethiopia with context consideration. There are similarities and differences between the Ethiopian and East Asian economic development models. One difference among the many notable ones is that Ethiopia's developmental path gives priority to democracy. To speak more about Ethiopia, the nation is working as a democratic developmental state.

Ethiopia, as a nation, places much focus to democracy as the people of the nation were deprived of democratic rights for long and passed through severe poverty in history. Now the nation is surging forward embarking on a development track employing democratic developmental state principles. Even if both are equally important, priority is given to democracy in the Ethiopian context.

As human history claim the development of one of the two essentials at the expense of the other has always called for pubic grievances and the quest for freedom. When development is achieved with underplaying democracy, it is natural that people start to ask for democracy. Whereas when democracy is achieved without securing economic development the quest for economic freedom will surely be there.

In Ethiopia both development and democracy were the long -awaited and unanswered quests of Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia. Hence, the implementation of democratic development in the nation, which is now reaping fruits at all levels, is not only important but it is essential to the nation.

Ethiopia has managed to display the fastest growing economies in the world for the last consecutive years by adopting of course East Asian countries model of development. Based on developmental state paradigm, the ruling party EPRDF has been able to design a pragmatic developmental strategy which is tailored and adjusted to the country's unique socioeconomic structure. The experiment has resulted in unprecedented mobilization of resources and outstanding economic performance in country's history. However, the staggering double digit economic growth success story is the outcome of the path that the nation has chosen to pursue. Such a success is achieved as a result of the federal democratic system that the nation had employed.

At the end it is right to put a point that even if Ethiopia's democratic development path is uplifting nation out of extreme poverty, the nation is still one among the poorest nations in Africa. And the path is filled with many challenges. One is the growing rent-seeking attitude which is against the democratic development thinking. And the other fact is the presence of a high level of economic inequality growing up inline with the free market economy in the nation. The nation should look these challenges critically and address them shortly.