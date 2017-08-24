24 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dafabet Sign Partnership Deals With Wazito, Shabana

By David Kwalimwa

Online gaming firm dafabet on Thursday unveiled sponsorship deals with two lower tier football clubs.

In the main deal, the giant Asian-based agency confirmed a "medium term" agreement as Shabana FC's main sponsors.

As part of this arrangement said to be worth Sh4.5 million a year, dafabet's logo will appear at the front of the third tier club's jerseys, and the firm's banners will also be present at the venue of the team's matches.

"Our performances in the last few years have been affected by financial constraints but now we have solved that problem and I expect us to fight for promotion to the top flight in the next two seasons," said Shabana secretary general Peter Omwando.

Separately, dafabet have agreed on a partnership deal with National Super League side Wazito FC.

Under this arrangement, Wazito - who are currently ranked fourth in the NSL table - will receive a percentage from monies earned by dafabet on each bet placed under the club's new login on the website and short message service.

Similarly, dafabet's logo will appear at the back of the club jerseys.

"We are excited and encouraged by this partnership which will help ease our financial burden. We urge our fans to support us by placing their bets via dafabet," Wazito chairman Kentice Tikolo added.

Speaking at the event yesterday, dafabet's head of business development in Kenya Chris Harley said the two deals are a confirmation of the firm's commitment to developing Kenyan sports.

Wazito and Shabana join a list of elite international football clubs under dafabet's stable, including English Premier League club Burnley, second tier sides Sunderland and Blackburn, plus Scottish champions Celtic.

