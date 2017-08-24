Ethiopia: Irrigation to Upgrade Nation's Resilience - Ministry

Irrigation is fundamental to partially enable Ethiopia's agricultural sector break free from rainfall dependency thereby securing resilience where food security would be unwavering in the face of recurrent drought, according to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity.

At the center of the immense ground, surface and rainfall water resource potential, the nation could extensively benefit through unearthing the ground water as well as embankment of surface and rain water, Dr. Seleshi Bekele Minister of Water, Irrigation and Electricity tells The Ethiopian Herald.

"As a result of concerted effort in the past few years by individual farmers, the Ministry and Sugar Corporation, the country is able to cultivate about 20 percent of the land suitable to irrigation by far", say Dr. Seleshi adding that there is still much to be done in that sense.

Accordingly, the country is relentlessly working for the completion of massive and medium scale irrigation dams that would contribute by supplying the rising agro-industries in the nation also boosting foreign currency earning, reveals Dr. Seleshi.

Speaking at an event, State Minister Firenesh Mekuria also reveals the launch of a new program, "Resilient WASH" to ensure efficient use of the nation's ample water resources to build a capacity that would absorb threats from climatic changes like that of El-Nino and La-Nina.

The federal government is allocating a staggering 10 billion-plus birr budget for irrigation every year. A number of multi-billion birr irrigation projects are also underway at the moment while the country is gaining a monetary and expertise capacity to manage such projects, says Dr. Seleshi.

Ethiopia is endowed with a trillion cubic meter of annual rainfall, of which 12 and 3.6 percent would become a surface and ground water respectively.