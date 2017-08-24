Ethiopia: Is Parliament Getting the Executive On Track?

While some suggest that the House of Peoples' Representatives, the highest legislative body in the country, is not getting tough on overseeing the executive organ, MPs argue it is starting to put pressure on the organ to address public grievances.

Some political observers believe Parliament should go beyond making mere recommendations and vocal criticism in the face of massive irregularities and malpractices that spark wide public resentment.

This is the time for the House to put a brave face and act, as the nation's fight against corruption intensifies. One of the means to do so is through building strong standing committees and other institutions such as Auditor General and Human Right Commission. Webshet Mulat, a legal expert seems far dissatisfied with the House in discharging this role, in terms of cross-checking the executive body when it fails to meet the mission vested up on it by the constitution. He says the Parliament seems to come under the pressure of the executive body.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, he went on to question the courage of Parliament to control the Council of Ministers whose most members occupy front seats in the Parliament. Party discipline is the blind side of the House, Webshet says, and prevents MPs from having a different stand or insight.

The executive body practically has an upper hand over the House, though in principle the rights and duties of the former are so enormous and of great value than the latter, asserts Webshet.

In fact the MPs are also representatives of the party. Yet balance must be maintained, between party discipline and accountability to their constituency and the public, says Webshet.

Other parliaments have system where MPs call and question officials on current and pressing issues of the public. But this was not the case in our country, reveals Wubshet. "We did not see the House summoning senior officials for an explanation on sensitive issues despite its power to call, question and discuss on any matter", he adds.

On the other hand, even if the Auditor General is becoming vibrant in exposing financial irregularities, the culpable have mostly gone unpunished. The executive body in this regard should help the efforts of the House in terms of taking punitive measures which the parliament insists on, adds Wubshet. Parliament needs to revisit the existing procedures, discipline and code of conducts of MPs, Webshet notes.

Caught in between party discipline and pressure from the executive body, MPs' commitment in guarding the public realm falls in jeopardy, says former MP and Opposition party member, Abdurahman Ahmedin. MPs must report shortfalls and safeguard public interest.

"In my opinion, I do not think that MPs should be more loyal to the party than the public. The interest of the people should come first more than anything else," adds Abdurahman.

"The House has the authority to strip immunity rights and recommend the Premier to sack any corrupt official, but we have not seen such moves so far," he further argues.

On the other hand, the House also faces budget and capacity limitation to oversee the performance of some mega projects run by the federal government. The MPs should have evaluated the implementation and performance of projects, as to Abdurahman.

In fact there is also improvement. Standing Committees and the Auditor General are becoming strict on the public offices they supervise. "And I know that there have been heated debates in the sessions of the House, but were not divulged to the public. The House need to make its debates open on particular issues so that people weigh on the matter," insists Abdurahman.

The party needs to respect individual MPs' autonomy. For the House to be vibrant, its Secretariat need to be staffed with experts and professionals that help the House pass informed decisions, says Abdurahman adding that MPs could change every five year, but the system the experts build would serve the House long.

On the contrary some MPs hold positive outlook towards the progress so far. "I think the parliament has been vibrant and strong enough in discharging its mandate," says Getachew Lema, an MP. "We tried very hard to address the complaint of the public and respond to their demands through standing committees. We have met our constituents twice a year and presented their concerns to the pertinent bodies."

As part of its mandate, the House also has been working hard to make sure that the implementation of the ongoing mega projects and the performance of different state institutions are on the right track. "We have made important recommendation and feedback to the institutions accountable to the House," says Getachew.

"The Auditor General is very strong and it came up with strong reports showing some financial irregularities in various governmental institutions. This led the General Attorney to probe corrupt officials. It is an encouraging initiative and would continue to do so. Understandably, there are challenges that remain unsolved and we will try to push for", he asserts.

With regard to supervising the executive body, "I think the House has been strong enough. It is its mandate to follow up governmental institutions not because it wants to, but because it is entrusted to do so by the constitution," says Yohanes Kassahun, another MP adding that improvements were witnessed in the way the House oversees the executive body, yet those improvements are often small and marginal, with huge work still left to be done. "The House is relatively in a good position to follow up the state of the executive power and would continue to do so", he rather argues.