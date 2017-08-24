Ethiopia: Heritage Exhibitions Alluring Inbound Tourists

As Ethiopia took part in international heritage exhibitions, the country's tourism sector has seen growth in terms of tourist inflow, says Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage.

Lucy's Legacy: The Hidden Treasure of Ethiopia, organized by the Houston Museum of Natural Science in the US was among the exhibitions.

Lucy was accompanied by Donald Johnson, Paleoanthropologist who discovered the fossil and other Ethiopian archaeologists for further research and care, says Authority Portable Heritage Development Exhibition Director Mamitu Yilma tells to The Ethiopia Herald.

Since Lucy is one of the most precious heritages of the world, the transportation process took long time to meet formalities of preservation and monitory.

148 various Ethiopian heritages including Lucy were sent for display and brought back to home safely , she says.

The country exhibited its ancient books and costumes heritages twice in an exhibition organized in Qatar in the past two years, she states.

"The exhibitions were successful in promoting the country's heritages which attracted international visitors ." Accordingly, the number of foreign tourists who visited National Museum of Ethiopia grew to 47,218 in 2017 from 44397 in 2013, she notes.

Ethiopian professionals had also an opportunity to attend lectures on archaeological findings. Authority Paleoantropology Curator Yared Assefa believes that displaying Lucy on the international exhibitions has significant role mainly in promotion and knowledge transformation.

There must be due care and preservation during heritage transportation to avoid certain damage. " For this purpose usually, it is the replica of the original heritages displayed on the exhibitions ."

The current initiation of the country in heritages preservation especially in fossils is promising, he says.

As to him the authority has scientific casting system which molds heritages of the nation. But experts would travel with the heritages , when it is compulsory to transport the original ones.

Ethiopia is home to the oldest human remains that date back to 10 to 3 million years.

There are 22 hominids discovered across the world and Ethiopia has fourteen types of these species which makes it the only east African country with numerous hominid types, Yared says.

The major objectives behind archaeology is to discover a full skeleton of human ancestors and Ethiopia contributes to the study with break through findings and promotion of the heritages to the international community, he notes.

The country is also taking part in the east African paleontology and paleoantropology conference organized in Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania on rotational base in every two years. The conference is also key to share knowledge among scientists.

Authority Paleontology Heritages Curator Tomas Getachew says Ethiopia has a better portable heritages preservation strategy which is advisable to keep their originality.

On the other hand the authority is closely following the preservation process adding that conservation work begins from excavation process and continues up to the library where they are preserved. He says the country lacks paleontological experience and education. "This obligates the country to look for foreign scientists in excavating various remains."

However the current initiation in expanding rehabilitation programs and archeology and heritage management education flickers a ray of light that the best is yet to come.