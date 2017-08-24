In a week that the sporting world has been held spellbound by a mixed martial artist, Connor McGregor, who will plunge into action against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, Zimbabwe will have its version of such an intriguing contest tomorrow night.

Elvis "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo, who used to be a mixed martial artist, will be the main attraction of the Friday Fight Nights series organised by ESPN Kwese and South African boxing promoters Kalakoda.

Moyo arrived in Harare on Tuesday oozing with confidence ahead of tomorrow's event. Moyo, who is based in South Africa, will square up against Bernard Adie of Kenya for the WBF Africa heavyweight title in the main bout.

The heavyweight fighter, who touched down at Harare International Airport for the pan-African boxing show scheduled for Harare International Conference Centre tomorrow, was confident he will win the match. "I am looking forward to this match and I want to show everyone that I am the real African champion," he said.

"I have been working hard in preparation of this event and I am hopeful I will win my match without any doubt. "I am not familiar with my opponent but what I know is that he is huge but that will not affect me. I know he will play around the ring but once I get hold of him, it will be game over."

Moyo knocked out Akeem Tijani of Nigeria in the first edition of the Friday Fight Nights at The Dome in Namibia last month. The Zimbabwean show will see boxing fans seating in the ringside forking out $100 while the cheapest ticket is going for $15.

Saul Loggenberg of Kalakoda Promotions, who arrived with Moyo on Tuesday, was full of praise for the boxer who has since taken full-time boxing after having been a mixed martial artist before. "We are excited that he has managed to make a cross-over and with PAN African boxing back it is going to be a good shot.

"He is in good condition after he managed to win in Namibia and it is good for his confidence. Since this is a very different combat, we expect the locals to turn up in their numbers and support the bill," said Loggenberg.

With the potential to attract over 200 million viewers across the continent, the tournament, dubbed 'Harare's Geddon', has eight fights on its bill. The Rainbow Towers Conference Centre sets the stage for Harare's boxing explosion where fighters from across the continent will showcase their talents.

The event falls within the Friday Fight Nights African boxing series, a dynamic collaboration between Kalakoda Promotions and Kwese Sport, which is shaking up the status quo of boxing across Africa.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing Board of Control have sanctioned the bill. The other matches will see Zimbabwe's Sting Gonorenda fighting Kaminja Ramadan of Tanzania for the cruiserweight belt.

On the undercard, Zimbabwe's Lawrence Moyo has a date with Wilson Masamba of Malawi in an international light-welterweight fight while another local boxer Felix Venganayi and George Otieno of Kenya clash in an eight-round lightweight bout.

Zimbabwe's Nicola Mutonhora squares up against Alick Mweda of Malawi in a non-title super-middleweight bout.

Main Bouts

Elvis Moyo v Bernard Adie (Kenya) - WBF African Championship, Sting Gonarenda v Kamanji Ramadan (Tanzania) - Cruiserweight,

Under-card bouts

Tinashe Madziwana v Tapuwa Tembo (Bantamweight), Lawrence Moyo v Wilson Masamba (Malawi) light welter-weight, Felix Vengesayi v George Otieno (lightweight), Nicola Mutondara v Alick Mweda (Malawi) middle-weight.