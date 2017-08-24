Ghana: Govt Signs MoU With International Magazine Company

press release

The Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Government of Ghana with an Annual International Magazine called The Business Year.

The Business Year Magazine seeks to profile countries and their economic potentials in contributing to the world's economy.

By this partnership, the company will put Ghana on the world map of economic growth and development by portraying the country's economic potentials, its transformational agenda and policies to shift the economy from an agriculture-based economy to an industrialized one and how it can create an enabling environment to attract investors, grow the private sector and create employment avenues for the youthful population in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Abdul-Hamid reiterated government's commitment to making the country an industrial hub, which, he said, was anchored on government's agenda.

He said government was taking careful steps to put in place a friendly economy that would promote businesses to ensure growth of the economy while making it comfortable for international investors and local businessmen and women.

He said after seven months in office, government could boast of a stabilized power supply. "Ghana had been experiencing power shortage for about two years before we came into government and without power there is no way industries can operate. Power is what powers industries and the power situation is very stable in our country" Mr Abdul-Hamid pointed out.

He recalled that the country used to import power from other countries during the days when Ghana was going through difficulty in power stability, adding that today Ghana was reliving her days of re-exporting power back to Côte d'Ivoire.

The Minister assured the public that the government was working to stabilize and get the fundamentals of the economy right.

He said to make the port more efficient for importers to feel more comfortable in doing business in the country, government would introduce a paperless system for business transaction at the ports by September, this year.

In her remarks, Madam Florence Solano, Country Manager of The Business Year Magazine, commended the Government of Ghana for the One-District One-Factory policy that sought to industrialize the country.

Mad. Solano said the directors of the Magazine chose Ghana because they would want to tackle the sectors and identify the opportunities for those interested in coming to the country to invest. The "One District One Factory initiative is the highlight of this year's edition."

She expressed excitement about the partnership with Ghana, adding that she was looking forward to collaborating with Ghana in different areas of the sector.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo & Evans Danso)