Ghana: Pusiga District Assembly Holds Second Ordinary Meeting of Third Session

The second ordinary meeting of the third session of the Pusiga District Assembly has taken place at Pusiga.

The meeting brought together the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Assemblymen and women, Government appointees, Chiefs and Queen mother, Heads of Department, Political Party Executives, Non-Governmental Organizations and the media.

In a welcome address, Hon. Isaac Hakim Anaba, Presiding Member and elected Assembly man for the Bulugu electoral area, called on all stakeholders to come out with ideas that would accelerate the development of the district.

Hon. Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga, in an address, urged members not to let individual differences stand in the way of unity and progress.

Hon. Ayamba stressed the need to enact new laws that would promote Girl Child education.

Delivering the sessional address, Hon. Zubeiru Abdulai, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pusiga, gave the assurance that he was determined to serve the district to the best of his ability.

Hon. Abdulai pledged to operate an open, just and transparent administration where all and sundry could approach him with suggestions that would inure to the transformational agenda of government and of creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all Ghanaians, especially that of the Pusiga district.

Hon. Abdulai stressed the need for unity of purpose, devoid of conflicts and ranquor, as posterity expected a lot from his leadership to make the district a model in the country.

He, therefore, called on all stakeholders to bring on board their energies and expertise to fight social problems like poverty, illiteracy, hunger and all that which dehumanized the people of Pusiga.

Hon. Abdulai said his administration would be holding three major town hall meetings in the district capital, Pusiga, and two other communities, Widana and Kulungungu and urged all to actively participate in the meetings.

He said the meetings were designed to provide a platform for Members of Parliament to meet their constituents, hear them on topics of interest and discuss issues relating to the upcoming legislation or regulation.

The DCE disclosed that government would fund the cost of public Senior High Schools for all BECE candidates who qualified for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year.

This, he said, meant that there would be no admission fees, no computer fees, no library fees, no science centers fees, no laboratory fees, no examination fees and no utility fees.

He said in addition to tuition-- which is already free-- there would be free text books, free boarding and free meals while day students would get one hot meal at school for free, everyday.

Hon. Abdulai, appealed to members of the Assembly to be committed and dedicated to duty for the advancement of the socio-economic development of the district.

