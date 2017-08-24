24 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rohr - Enyeama Back to Eagles After He Recovers From Injury

Photo: ChannelsTV
Vincent Enyeama.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed he expects goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama back in the national team after he would have recovered fully from a major knee surgery.

This declaration comes on the back of a clamour for the return of the Lille shot stopper after he quit international football in October 2015 under a huge cloud.

Enyeama, 34, is Nigeria's most capped international with 101 appearances for the country.

"Enyeama has had a knee meniscus surgery and he is not for (the matches against) Cameroon, that is too early for him, but he will come later," declared Rohr.

England-based Carl Ikeme replaced Enyeama as the country's No 1, but he has now been sidelined after he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Ikechukwu Ezenwa will jostle for the Eagles No. 1 shirt for the World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon next month.

