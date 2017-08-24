Somalia: Ahlu Sunna Accuses Galmudug of Raiding Its Strongholds

The authorities of the self-declared administration of Ahlu Sunna in central Somalia have blamed Galmudug state of launching raids on its strongholds in Galgadud region.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Shabelle, Musrsal Mohamed Yusuf (Hefow) said Galmudug was responsible of Wednesday's deadly fighting in Mareergur and other areas.

Yusuf added that Galmudug is fueling the tension in the region, and warned the state against any aggressive attack on Ahlu Sunna-controlled town in Galgadud.

Ahmed Dire Ali, a Somali elder has called on both sides to bring an end to the escalating fighting, and opt for peace talks to solve their differences.