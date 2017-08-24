24 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ahlu Sunna Accuses Galmudug of Raiding Its Strongholds

Tagged:

Related Topics

The authorities of the self-declared administration of Ahlu Sunna in central Somalia have blamed Galmudug state of launching raids on its strongholds in Galgadud region.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Shabelle, Musrsal Mohamed Yusuf (Hefow) said Galmudug was responsible of Wednesday's deadly fighting in Mareergur and other areas.

Yusuf added that Galmudug is fueling the tension in the region, and warned the state against any aggressive attack on Ahlu Sunna-controlled town in Galgadud.

Ahmed Dire Ali, a Somali elder has called on both sides to bring an end to the escalating fighting, and opt for peace talks to solve their differences.

Somalia

Somalia to Attend Conference On the World Trade Organization

Kenya is set to host the regional dialogue conference on the World Trade Organization (WTO) from August 28 to August 30… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.