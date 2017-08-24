22 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Late Vice President Muzenda's Widow Dies

Photo: Wikipedia
National Heroes Acre.

The late former VP Simon Muzenda's widow, Mud, has died, reports said Tuesday.

Maud died early Tuesday at a Harare hospital, becoming the third prominent person to die this month after Shuvai Mahofa and George Rutanhire.

Mahofa, minister for Masvingo, was buried at the national Heroes Acre on Sunday while Rutanhire has also been declared a national hero.

The late VP's wife is also expected to be buried at the National Heroes Acre. She was not as active as her husband in Zanu PF politics though.

Her husband died in 2003 and was buried at the same shrine after serving as President Robert Mugabe's deputy since the liberation war.

According to reports, Mrs Muzenda, who was a nurse by profession, had been unwell for some time.

