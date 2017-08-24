24 August 2017

United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

South Sudan: Child Killed When WFP-Contracted Aircraft Hits House in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

"We regret to report that a 5-year-old girl was confirmed dead at Juba Teaching Hospital where she was taken following the incident yesterday," said WFP South Sudan Country Director Adnan Khan.

"WFP extends its deepest condolences to the family and will provide all possible support to them in this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. An official investigation is underway and the aircraft will be carefully reviewed to discover what caused it to be so low."

The Ilyushin-76 cargo aircraft was contracted by WFP to airdrop food in South Sudan. It hit a tree and then the metal roof of the single-storey house as it tried to land at Juba airport in heavy rain and low visibility. The aircraft's jet blast damaged a second house as it climbed sharply up.

The aircraft then diverted to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. During an emergency landing, its main landing gear collapsed because metal roofing sheets were entangled in it.

"The safety and well-being of the people of South Sudan are our top priority. We and the aviation authorities will closely examine what happened so that more innocent lives are not put at risk," Khan said.

South Sudan

South Sudan Mulls Currency Change to Fight Graft

South Sudan is considering a currency change to help fight corruption. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.