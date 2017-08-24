Mauritius: Newly Appointed British High Commissioner to Mauritius Meets PM

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Mauritius, Mr Keith Rennie Allan, paid a courtesy call today on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

At the very outset Mr Keith Rennie Allan stated that he is very happy to be in Mauritius and looks forward to further strengthen the existing bonds between the two countries and develop new ties in the sectors of trade, tourism, education and operations and security.

He underlined that these were lengthily discussed with Prime Minister Jugnauth as well as the forthcoming Commonwealth Summit which will be held next year. High Commissioner Allan underscored that Mauritius has an important role to play in the Commonwealth.

In regards to Post-Brexit the British High Commissioner underscored that trade is high on the agenda concerning Mauritius in terms of new Economic Partnership Agreements as well as developing new global trade ties.

High Commissioner Allan added that the Chagos Archipelago issue was also discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister and pointed out that both countries respect each other's decision and that other avenues can still be explored to deepen the friendship that both countries already share.