Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Supporters Club Sends Out Battle Cry Against Cameroon

President General of the Nigeria football and other sports supporters club, Rafiu Ladipo has revealed the club's plans to spur Nigeria to triumph against Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr's men face a stern double-header fixture against Cameroon on September 1 in Uyo and September 4 in Yaounde, as they continue their push for a ticket to 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

And the supporters chief said the club will stand firmly behind the three-time African champions and cheer them to victory as they remain upbeat of Nigeria's qualification to the World Cup.

However, Ladipo who is disappointed with the Super Eagles' absence from the last two editions of the African Cup of Nations warned that any other result apart from a total victory will not be welcomed by Nigerians.

"We do not expect anything from the Super Eagles other than a total victory against Cameroon," Ladipo told Goal.

"And in view of that, the supporters club launched 'Operation taming the Lions of Cameroon' and that has to do with members of the club parsing everything to be used for the match.

"And two days to the match, we will be fasting because in football no matter how good a team may be, you need an element of luck for you to win. That's why through our fasting and prayers, we are asking God to give us luck and make us victorious.

"The Indomitable Lions have been talking tough, and there is nothing wrong with that but they will not come to Uyo and defeat the Super Eagles."

"This time around, whatever it will take, we will do to see the Super Eagles come out victorious," he continued.