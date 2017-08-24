Detectives have arrest a 17-year-old girl linked to the murder of IEBC ICT Manager Chis Msando.

Police claim the suspect's phone was used to send a threatening messages to Mr Msando.

COURT

The girl, whom we cannot name because of legal implications, was arrested in Migori on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

She was then taken to DCI headquarters in Nairobi, which is leading investigations into the murder of Mr Msando.

Early Thursday morning, the minor was taken to Kiambu Juvenile Court where detectives requested the courts to allow them to detain her for a week as they interrogate her further.

She is now being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Two suspects arrested last week over the murder Mr Msando and a woman, Carol Ngumbu, are still being detained after police were granted custodial orders.

MORTUARY

Mr Msando and Ms Ngumbu were killed just a week to the August 8 General Election and their bodies dumped in a thicket in Kikuyu.

Their remains were discovered a day after he was reported missing on Friday July 28.

They were taken to the City Mortuary by police officers.

It was not until Monday July, 31, that the bodies of the two were identified by their relatives.

Friends and family told the police that Mr Msando had on several occasions said he feared for his life, and alleged that he was being threatened.