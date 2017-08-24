24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Qhubeka Boosted As Cummings Commits

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka has announced that double British national champion, Steve Cummings, has extended his stay with the team.

"We are delighted the British star has committed his future seasons," said Doug Ryder, team principal.

Jay Thomson, Jaco Venter, Johann van Zyl and Jacques Janse van Rensburg have also signed new deals with the team that will, once again, see them ride alongside fellow South African Louis Meintjes in 2018. The quartet are long standing members of the team.

"I've spent three of my best years with this team," said Cummings.

"I love the whole project and the way it has progressed and continues to progress. I'm super happy, grateful, honoured and proud to be part of this amazing team and project.

"There is a real pathway for all aspiring African riders from Qhubeka to U23 to World Tour level. I want to continue to help the team grow and I look forward to hunting my own opportunities."

