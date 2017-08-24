South Africa: Mtembu - WP Will Be Flying After Lions Win

With the Free State Cheetahs in action later on Saturday, the Sharks can go to the top of the Currie Cup log with victory over Western Province at Newlands in the 15:00 kick-off.

The Cheetahs are currently ahead of the Sharks by a single point and ahead of WP, who are in third, by five points.

It makes the clash between the Durbanites and the Capetonians a significant one in the bid for home-ground advantage in the semi-finals this year.

The Sharks have lost just once in their five matches this season while Province have lost twice, but the latter's performance this past weekend when they walloped the Golden Lions 39-3 at Newlands made a statement.

"Province will always be a tough team to play against, especially at Newlands," Sharks loose forward Tera Mtembu said on Tuesday.

"They've got good attacking players and they've got a good defensive system as well. We've done our homework and hopefully we can get a good result.

"They've built up a lot of confidence after their game against the Lions ... it's going to be a challenge."

Mtembu added that the Sharks were not getting too carried away in terms of thinking ahead to securing a home final, but if they focused on their performances instead they would achieve what they wanted to.

"We've seen this year what works for us and we just want to improve on that," he said.

"We're not perfect ... we've been together for six weeks. The processes take some time so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we get better.

"Our main objective is just to continually improve and if we do that we might stand a good chance. If we do what we know we can do then results will take care of themselves."

