24 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Environment Firms Begin Remediation Work On Ogoni Cleanup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ann Godwin

Port Harcourt — An environmental firm, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commenced preliminary remediation work on Ogoni cleanup.

The project coordinator, Mr. Marvin Dekil disclosed this yesterday in Korokoro while monitoring the company's readiness.

He explained that two firms, Vitruvian Global Resources and DLK Oil and Gas Environmental Resource have resumed work at the polluted sites.

The coordinator stressed that the project was part of the recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He had invited the companies to showcase their technology at Korokoro in Tai Local Council Area of Rivers State.

Dekil, who was represented by the Director of Communications, Mr. Isa Wasa disclosed that the Federal Government was committed to the cleanup.

He said: "We are here for the monitoring. The two firms at no cost, showcased their technology in readiness for the project and their demonstration would assure the people about the readiness for the project."

The Technical Director, Vitruvian Global Resources, Mr. Barikor Felix explained that they were at the preliminary stage of the cleanup.

According to him: "The firm is indigenous and we are in a technical partnership with Shareford LCC. We have been given the opportunity for over 12 days to demonstration at no cost to HYPREP that we can deliver on the job.

"This site is highly impacted and we have been able to bring down the TPH level after the soil treatment we carried out. We have the technology to do ground water treatment even though it is very expensive.

Also, the Managing Director, DLK Oil and Gas Environmental Resources, Mr. James Karsten said the firm was prepared to remediate the soil to make the people grow any crop.

Nigeria

'Malaria in Pregnancy Causes Miscarriage, Premature Births, Maternal Deaths'

Public health experts have said that one of the major causes of premature births, maternal deaths, maternal anaemia,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.