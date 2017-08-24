South Africa: No Abbott, Rossouw for T20 Global League

The T20 Global League player draft will take place in Cape Town this weekend, and Cricket South Africa (CSA) has released a list of 90 internationally-based players who have been shortlisted.

Each of the eight franchises can have five international players in their 18-man squads, while eight marquee international players have already been determined.

South African players who are currently on Kolpak deals are considered international players, and 10 of them were included in the shortlist of players on Wednesday.

Cameron Delport, Richard Levi, Colin Ingram, Stiaan van Zyl, Dane Vilas, Colin Ackermann, Simon Harmer, David Wiese, Marchant de Lange and Hardus Viljoen all appeared on the shortlist.

But, there were two noticeable omissions.

The Hampshire duo of Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw were not on the list and they will not be returning to South Africa this festive season to have a hit-around.

Sport24 understands that neither player put forward and expression of interest to be a part of the tournament.

Rossouw is currently out injured with a fractured finger that has brought the curtain down on his county season prematurely, but there are nearly two months between the end of the English season and the start of the Global League.

It has been almost eight months since the Proteas duo dropped a massive bombshell on South African cricket by confirming that they would be leaving the country to take up Kolpak deals.

The reaction back then was fierce, and they remain two of the most high-profile Kolpak departures that South Africa has ever seen.

In addition to the 90 international players, over 200 domestic players are expected to be available at the draft.

On Saturday night, the international marquee players will be allocated to their franchises while on Sunday 16 rounds of bidding will see the teams complete their squads.

The tournament is expected to begin in November, while the final will take place on December 16.

Source: Sport24