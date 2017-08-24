South Africa: Fifth Alleged KZN 'Cannibal' Due in Court

A fifth man accused of cannibalism is expected in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening by the Provincial Occult Related Crime Unit, TimesLIVE reported.

His four co-accused were arrested in Estcourt on Friday evening after one man allegedly walked into the Estcourt police station and confessed to being "tired of eating human flesh", The Witness reported.

Nino Mbatha, 32, Sthembiso Sithole, 31, Lindokuhle Masondo, 32 and Lungisani Magubane, 30, appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Monday morning on charges of murder and conspiracy.

It has been alleged that the men raped, killed and cut up the body of a woman, which they then consumed.

At court proceedings on Monday, local ward Councillor Mthembeni Majola told The Witness that at a community meeting on Monday morning roughly 300 residents confessed to eating human flesh in Mbatha's possession.

Mbatha is a nyanga (traditional healer).

There is no criminal charge for eating human flesh, but the National Health Act stipulates that it is illegal to be in possession of any human tissue unless authorised by the relevant person or institution.

In addition, the desecration or mutilation of a corpse is a criminal act and the means of acquiring any body parts can, of course, also be criminal.

Source: News24