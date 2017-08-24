South Africa: Soccer Coach Gets Life in Prison for Raping 14-Year-Old Boy

A former Limpopo soccer academy coach has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court sitting in Thohoyandou for raping a 14-year-old boy three years ago.

The teenager was attached to a sports development academy when he was sexually abused by his coach.

"The court heard that in the evening of the 21st of April 2014 the accused, who was a soccer coach, called the victim to his room," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The 35-year-old undressed the complainant and raped him.

"The following day the victim went home and reported the incident to his grandmother. The incident was reported to the principal who initiated that the matter be reported to Tshilwavhusiku police station," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The accused confessed to the academy principal that he raped the victim. However, in court, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, said, "Justice has indeed been done."

