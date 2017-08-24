24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Soccer Coach Gets Life in Prison for Raping 14-Year-Old Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former Limpopo soccer academy coach has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court sitting in Thohoyandou for raping a 14-year-old boy three years ago.

The teenager was attached to a sports development academy when he was sexually abused by his coach.

"The court heard that in the evening of the 21st of April 2014 the accused, who was a soccer coach, called the victim to his room," said NPA provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The 35-year-old undressed the complainant and raped him.

"The following day the victim went home and reported the incident to his grandmother. The incident was reported to the principal who initiated that the matter be reported to Tshilwavhusiku police station," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

The accused confessed to the academy principal that he raped the victim. However, in court, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, said, "Justice has indeed been done."

Source: News24

South Africa

Mbeki - Situation in DRC 'Is Worrying, SADC Must Act'

Former President Thabo Mbeki has reportedly said that the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo is "worrying",… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.