Nigeria Losing Share in Global U.S.$560 Billion Space Tech Revenue - Experts

Despite having three satellites in the orbit, Nigeria is losing out in the annual space technology revenue of about $558.2bn due to lack of ground infrastructure and epileptic power supply and inter agency bickering , two space technology experts have said.

Speaking to Daily Trust at the sideline of the 2017 Annual Space week of the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) in Abuja yesterday, the experts said Nigeria is also losing billions of dollars in capital flight as a result of patronage of foreign satellite companies by Nigerians.

The Director/ Chief Executive of the Centre for Atmospheric Research, Anyigba, in Kogi state said the basic ground infrastructure that enables space technology to thrive was lacking in Nigeria.

"You can't do space research and development without power. Power is critical to space infrastructure," he said.

He added that it might not get its space programme right without stable power supply. The expert in space technology however called for a reintegration of all the country's space progammes.

On his part, a professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics, Prof Lazarus Mustapha Ojigi, said the inter-agency bickering between the National Space Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) was taking its tow on the Nigerian space programme. He called on the two agencies to close ranks and work together for the country's development.