24 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Losing Share in Global U.S.$560 Billion Space Tech Revenue - Experts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zakariyya Adaramola

Despite having three satellites in the orbit, Nigeria is losing out in the annual space technology revenue of about $558.2bn due to lack of ground infrastructure and epileptic power supply and inter agency bickering , two space technology experts have said.

Speaking to Daily Trust at the sideline of the 2017 Annual Space week of the Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) in Abuja yesterday, the experts said Nigeria is also losing billions of dollars in capital flight as a result of patronage of foreign satellite companies by Nigerians.

The Director/ Chief Executive of the Centre for Atmospheric Research, Anyigba, in Kogi state said the basic ground infrastructure that enables space technology to thrive was lacking in Nigeria.

"You can't do space research and development without power. Power is critical to space infrastructure," he said.

He added that it might not get its space programme right without stable power supply. The expert in space technology however called for a reintegration of all the country's space progammes.

On his part, a professor of Surveying and Geoinformatics, Prof Lazarus Mustapha Ojigi, said the inter-agency bickering between the National Space Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) was taking its tow on the Nigerian space programme. He called on the two agencies to close ranks and work together for the country's development.

Nigeria

'Malaria in Pregnancy Causes Miscarriage, Premature Births, Maternal Deaths'

Public health experts have said that one of the major causes of premature births, maternal deaths, maternal anaemia,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.