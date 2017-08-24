24 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Adekuoroye Wins Nigeria's First Ever Silver At UWW Championships

For the first time in the history of United World Wrestling Championships (UWWC), Nigeria yesterday climbed the medals' podium with Odunayo Adekuoroye winning silver medal in the 55kg.

At the on-going championships in Paris, France, Adekuoroye, who defied the odds to get to the final of the 55kg category, lost narrowly (5-4) to Japan's Haruna Okuno yesterday to pick the silver medal.

Adekuoroye, a Las Vegas 2015 world bronze medalist, rolled up a technical fall over European under-23 champion, Irina Kurachkina of Bulgaria in her 55kg semifinal to become the second African woman to make the gold medal finals.

Another Nigerian, Blessing Oborodudu was billed to fight with Jackeline Renteria of Colombia in the bronze medal bout of the 63 kg category.

