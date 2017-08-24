24 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Tele-Health Device to Enhance Services in Rural Communities

By Stanley Akpunonu

To boost primary and rural healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Springville Management Consulting Limited in partnership with Tele-health Technology Company, has introduced its primary healthcare diagnostic technology solution, 'YOLO Health'.

The Managing Director, Chuks Melville Chibundu, said an estimated 66 percent of the rural community in the country do not have access to critical medicine, and are in dire need of effective medical infrastructure to support healthcare delivery, as 31 percent of the population travel more than 20 kilometres seeking standard healthcare in the rural regions.

Chibundu continued: "As we continue to seek solutions to challenges in various development sectors, we have recently partnered with one of India's leading healthcare technology solutions providers to proffer easy, quick and affordable diagnostic healthcare services to urban and rural dwellers in Nigeria."

He said with the challenge posed by the poor living conditions and exposure to various levels of environmental hazards, the need for Point-of-care Diagnostics is urgent in remote communities.

The MD said the YOLO Health ATM kiosk is an innovative integrated preventive healthcare solution, designed in form of an ATM machine, that offers various health screening capabilities and medical benefits, which include: Online data consulting with doctors, health checkup and health history.

Chibundu added: "Springville Consulting is a focused Private and Public sector resource consulting company, fuelled by passion to identify resource gaps with high impact economic effects and to provide effective proven and sustainable intervention strategies and solutions."

