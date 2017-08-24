24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Venezuelan Ambassador Visits Angop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Lourdes Elena Pérez Martínez, visited the Angolan News Agency (ANGOP) this Thursday, in the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two Countries.

Upon her arrival, the diplomat was greeted warmly by the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, Daniel Miguel Jeorge, accompanied by other members of the board of the National Agency.

At the beginning of the tour, Angop's Information Executive Director, José Chimuco, briefed Lourdes Elena Peres Martinez on the current operational framework of the various areas of the National and International news rooms, where she has also interacted with some professionals.

The diplomat then met with the directors of the company, with whom she discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The visit of the Venezuelan ambassador to the news Agency comes a day after Angola held its fourth general election on August 23 (Wednesday).

Angola

Voting Postponed in Three Provinces

One thousand and three hundred and ten (1,310) voters , namely in the provinces of Moxico, Lunda Norte and Benguela will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.