Angola: Venezuelan Ambassador Visits Angop

Luanda — The Venezuelan ambassador to Angola, Lourdes Elena Pérez Martínez, visited the Angolan News Agency (ANGOP) this Thursday, in the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two Countries.

Upon her arrival, the diplomat was greeted warmly by the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, Daniel Miguel Jeorge, accompanied by other members of the board of the National Agency.

At the beginning of the tour, Angop's Information Executive Director, José Chimuco, briefed Lourdes Elena Peres Martinez on the current operational framework of the various areas of the National and International news rooms, where she has also interacted with some professionals.

The diplomat then met with the directors of the company, with whom she discussed issues of bilateral interest.

The visit of the Venezuelan ambassador to the news Agency comes a day after Angola held its fourth general election on August 23 (Wednesday).