Malawi: Bakili Muluzi's Voice Mimicker to Launch DVD

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — Former President Dr Bakili Muluzi's voice mimicker, Frank Naligonje popularly known as 'Atcheya' in literary circles said he will be launching a mimic poetry DVD early November 2017.

Naligonje who has been mimicking the voice of the former president for six solid years was speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Thursday.

He said the DVD would be a combination of mimic and poetry.

"Everything is progressing well and l will be launching the DVD early November, 2017. In the DVD l would try to combine mimicry and poetry," Naligonje disclosed, adding that his followers have waited for so long patiently for the release of the DVD.

Commenting on his mimicry life, 'Atcheya' Naligonje said people are now starting to recognize and appreciate mimickers in literary circles in the country as compared to the time he launched his career six years ago, the development he said makes life sweet.

"I am able to make a living out of mimicry. This is creativity at its best and we ought to be supported for our survival," Naligonje narrated but disclosed that he has never met his idol Dr. Muluzi face to face.

He said he was happy to know that the former president knows about his existence and hoped to meet him someday.

