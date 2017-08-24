24 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Zomba Chiefs Warned Against Aiding Foreigners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naomie Nyirenda

Zomba — The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has warned chiefs in Zomba to desist from aiding foreigners to register for National Identity Cards.

Mercy Satumba, Assistant District Registration Officer told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of a one day orientation meeting for volunteers and Civic educators which National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) organized.

The mass registration for the National Identify Cards in Zomba is expected to commence on 24 August, 2017.

Satumba emphasized that the current exercise is for Malawians and Malawians of foreign origins only.

"Some foreigners would want to register as Malawians. But the current exercise is targeting Malawians and Malawians of foreign origins who possess proper documents," she explained.

She therefore warned chiefs against aiding foreigners in the registration, saying anyone found doing so would face the law.

She also warned people who registered during the pilot phase not do so this time around to avoid committing crimes.

Satumba therefore appealed to parents to go to registration centres with their children from 0-15 years to register for birth certificates.

Commenting on the issue, Senior Chief Mlumbe assured NRB officials and all stakeholders that no chief would aid foreigners to access the national identity cards.

"We were sensitized on this issue and we know that aiding a foreigner is an offence," said Chief Mlumbe.

Zomba District NICE officer, Albertina Songolo advised NICE volunteer educators to convey correct and effective messages to the community for better results.

The National Registration Bureau is expected to register 600, 000 people in Zomba and a total of 9 million adults across the country.

Malawi

Did Govt Divert Civil Servants' Salaries For By-Election Campaign?

There are fears that Malawi's civil servants might not receive their August salaries amidst suspicions that government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.