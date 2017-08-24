Malawi: MCCCI Impressed With 14th National Agriculture Fair

Blantyre — Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has described this year's National Agriculture Fair as a success in promoting the country's economic gains.

MCCCI Chief Operations Officer, Chimwemwe Luhanga observed that the fair provided a platform for all stakeholders in the Agriculture Sector to share and disseminate information on modern farming techniques vital for the country's development.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Blantyre in a questionnaire response to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) saying, "This year's fair was remarkable as compared to previous years. The patronage was impressive in terms of numbers and effectiveness. Those who came to visit the fair engaged the Exhibitors from various fronts ranging from Research findings, Seed Technology, Agriculture Produce Markets and Value Addition."

Luhanga said the fair had two business sessions with MOSANTO launching its Chilala Insurance Policy and African Institute of Corporate Citizenship (AICC) holding a conference on the future of the grain market in Malawi.

The Chief Operations Officer added that activities at the Fair exposed farmers to modern marketing platforms such as commodity exchanges and recent developments in the Agriculture Sector.

He encouraged all players in the Agriculture Sector to take advantage of such platforms and the opportunities they present to boost their productivity.

This year's National Agriculture Fair which was officially opened by President Arthur Peter Mutharika on August 16, 2017 was held under the theme 'unleashing full agricultural potential: the role of markets' had over 110 exhibition pavilions.