Malawi: King James Phiri Mesmerizes Thyolo Fans

Thyolo — People of Thyolo had a rare opportunity to interact with gospel music icon King James Phiri who performed at a fundraising show at the Boma over the weekend.

The fundraising show which was organized by Che Ntenje Entertainment attracted patrons from within and outside the Boma.

Among the songs that Phiri performed included Dzuka Yona, Mukumane ndi Chosowa Changa, I pray and Mundilandiretu; all songs derived from his first album Mukumane ndi Chosawa Changa.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the performance, King James said the show was a success despite the low patronage.

"I am humbled because I was the guest artist in today's show. The show was good despite the low patronage. I believe it could have been much better if more people supported it. The low patronage could have been that people did not believe that an artist like me could perform here since in some scenarios, organizers just use famous artists to woo fans," said Phiri.

He assured his fans in the district that his performance at the fundraising show was not the last but rather the beginning of more performances coming.

In his words, Abdul Ntenje founder of Che Ntenje Entertainment Group said the aim of the show was to raise funds which will be used to buy assorted items to be distributed at the Kangaroo Ward at Thyolo District Hospital.

"As youths in the district, we thought we could do something to help our mothers at the Kangaroo Ward. These mothers are there for sometime hence lack some basic needs. This is why we thought of having this show today so that we raise some funds," said Ntenje adding that the target of the show was K 500, 000.

On his part, Ntenje said the show was a success despite the poor patronage which he attributed to the lack of such entertainment activities in the district.