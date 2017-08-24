Windhoek — A record 97 teams participated in the just-ended Bank Windhoek Hockey Development League, played between June and August.

The schools league is a Namibia Hockey Union's (NHU) Hockey Development Programme initiative with the ultimate aim to develop hockey in the country by educating and grooming talented hockey players from an early age.

In total, 361 matches were played with 968 players registered, with the figure representing an increase of 35 percent over the last two years.

The age groups ranged from 8 to 14 years in both boys and girls divisions and of the 11 Windhoek schools in action, six were private schools joined by five governmental schools.

Matches were played at the Doc Jubber Hockey fields, Windhoek Gymnasium and Windhoek Afrikaans Private School artificial turfs.

"The hockey development league has grown tremendously over the past years and we foresee that through initiatives like these, it will continue to do so and would like to thank Bank Windhoek for their continued support, in developing hockey in Namibia," said Marc Nel, President of NHU.

Schools that participated in this year's league: St Paul's College, St George's School, Windhoek Gymnasium, Windhoek Afrikaans Private School, Windhoek International School, Constantia Private School, Pionierspark Primary School, Eros Primary School, People's Primary School, Namutoni Primary School, and Namibia Primary School. The winners will be officially unveiled next month.